A 13-YEAR OLD is a finalist in a national driving competition, despite being at least four years away from getting his licence.

Ben Westerman, from Langstone in Newport, will take part in the Young Driver Challenge 2018 for the third year in a row , as one of 40 finalists aged between 10 and 17.

20 finalists will compete in the 10-13 category, which Mr Westerman won second place in last year , and a further 20 in the 14-15 category.

The challenge is run by the country’s largest provider of pre-17 driving tuition, Young Driver, which has delivered more than 550,000 lessons with fully qualified instructors in dual controlled Vauxhall Corsas at 60 venues across the UK.

The initiative aims to encourage youngsters to be safe drivers, by teaching them from an early age.

Head of marketing at Young Driver, Laura White, said: “Congratulations to Ben! He’s done brilliantly and should feel very proud of himself.”

At the final Mr Westerman will be marked on driving skills and manoeuvres, including parallel parking, emergency stops, steering, judgement and positioning.

“I was really pleased to find out I’d made the final for the third time in a row and am looking forward to showing the judges what I can do,” said Mr Westerman.

“I’ve had 10 lessons with Young Driver, which I think will really help me when it comes to getting on the road at 17.”

The final will be on September 22, at the Fire Service College, at Moreton-in-Marsh in Gloucestershire, with prizes including £200, 10 one-hour Young Driver lessons and family restaurant vouchers.