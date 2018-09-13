A FINE dining restaurant is hosting a coffee morning to raise money for a cancer charity.

The Foresters, on Chepstow Road in Newport, is inviting people to join them on September 28 to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support as part of the ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ campaign, which last year raised more than £27 million.

There will be hot drinks and cake available between 10.30am and 1pm for people to enjoy and donate to one of the biggest charities in Britain.

This is the first event of this kind to be hosted at the venue, with every penny donated going to Macmillan.

One of the organisers of the coffee morning said: “We have chosen to support Macmillan because it is a charity that changes the lives of so many people suffering from Cancer and the people around them.

“We hope local people will join us for this coffee morning and give generously for such a wonderful cause.”

Those who are unable to make it on the day can still donate £5 by texting ‘JAM WEJ2’ to 70550.

To find out more about the coffee morning, or The Foresters, which opens daily from 12pm, go to www.foresterspub.com

Alternatively, you can find the restaurant on Facebook by searching for @forestersdining