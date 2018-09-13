A MAN has been arrested after a young woman was sexually assaulted while out jogging.

The horrific attack happened in the Kendon Road area of Croespenmaen, near Crumlin in the Caerphilly County Borough, on Monday, September 3.

Gwent Police said the victim, in her 20s, was jogging when she sexually assaulted by an unknown person in Croespenmaen.

Following the assault Gwent Police sent officers out on "reassurance patrols" in the area, and advised people to travel in groups, stay in well lit areas and make sure they have mobile phones on them at all times.

But today officers investigating the case confirmed they have arrested a 40-year-old man from the local area.

A Gwent Police spokesman added: "Investigations are ongoing and officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact them by calling 101 quoting log 580 3/9/18."