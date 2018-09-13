AN urgent appeal for information has been launched by the RSPCA after a sheep was found with “horrendous, gory injuries”, including its ears both ripped off – in a suspected dog attack.

RSPCA officers were alerted after a member of the public spotted the sheep on banking in the Caerphilly area, across the junction from the Trehir Civic Amenity Site towards the A649, on Sunday (September 9).

The animal welfare charity attended to find the sheep with both ears completely ripped off, and numerous injuries across the face. Fortunately, following veterinary care, the sheep is recovering from the ordeal.

RSPCA Cymru has met with the owner of the sheep who had no idea how the animal had experienced such awful injuries. A search for information has now been launched urging anyone in Caerphilly or surrounding areas with any knowledge about this attack to contact the RSPCA.

Dog owners may be liable to prosecution if their dog is caught worrying sheep.

Izzi Hignell, RSPCA inspector, said: “This poor sheep was found in an awful way – with horrendous, gory injuries, including both ears completely ripped off.

“This seems very likely to have been a dog attack. The sheep’s injuries are consistent with being mauled by a dog, which would have been a dreadful experience for the poor animal.

“Dog owners need to remember that they can be prosecuted if their dog worries sheep like this.

"The RSPCA continues to remind dog owners that an easy way to prevent such horrible events is to keep dogs on a lead around livestock. This simple step would likely have spared this poor sheep immense pain and stress.

“We do not know if this was a deliberate act on the part of the dog's owner, or an accident - but we're urging anyone with information to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The RSPCA has been working with other members of the Animal Welfare Network Wales (AWNW) to encourage responsible dog ownership while owners and their pets enjoy the countryside. Bright yellow gatepost signs have been given out to landowners in rural communities urging walkers to keep dogs on leads, and take dog waste home.

Should you wish to help RSPCA Cymru complete rescues such as this, you can donate online. The RSPCA is a charity and relies on public donations