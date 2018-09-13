EMERGENCY SERVICES are still at the scene of a road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist.

The incident happened at 10.25 this morning, when a car collided with a cyclist outside Ebbw Vale Town train station on Steelworks Road, Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent.

Two South Wales Ambulance vehicles and two police cars are at the entrance of Ebbw Vale Town train station.

A witness told the South Wales Argus the cyclist is being treated on the floor at the scene, but appeared to be in good spirits and was laughing and joking with the paramedics.

A Police spokesman said: "A red Ford KA collided with a man riding a bicycle close to the train station. Officers remain at the scene. The man’s injuries are not believed to be life changing."