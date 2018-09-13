AN ENVIRONMENTAL project focused on green spaces is launching on Saturday.

‘Seeding the Streets’ is a project aiming to revitalize green spaces in Maindee by turning them into community spaces to enjoy, grow food and encourage wildlife.

The project is run by Maindee Unlimited, which is a group of local residents and partner organisations, as part of the community project Incredible Edible Maindee,

The 'Seeeding the Streets' project will launch on Saturday, 2pm-4pm at Maindee Library, with refreshments on offer.

One of the organisers, John Stone, said: "

We are implementing the 'Seeding the Streets' scheme in Maindee to transform the green spaces in and around Maindee for the benefit of the local community.

"The intention is to enhance the area, provide opportunities for residents to meet one another, grow their own food, and create spaces that benefit wildlife as part of a wider regeneration scheme of the area.

"We need volunteers to sign up and work alongside us to achieve this vision.

"We have identified a number of green spaces in Maindee that would make fabulous community gardens, but we first need to get the message out to local residents and others elsewhere in Newport interested in being part of this exciting project.

"Let's work to build a better Maindee together."

The project also aims to bring members of the community together, and is funded by People's Health Trust, an organisation set up to address health inequalities in Britain and create fairer places in which to live.

To get involved with the project, or find out more, you can phone 07837 033090 or email info@maindee.org