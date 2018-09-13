POLICE are investigating after a burglar targeted the house of an elderly person who was in hospital.

Among the items stolen was a safe, which contained £6,800 cash, a Royal Family collection of coins (pictured), a gentleman's wristwatch, and various important pieces of paperwork.

A further £260 in coins was also taken during a search of the address, alongside tobacco and a CCTV unit.

A police spokesman said: "The burglary happened at some point between 5pm on Wednesday, August 29, and 2pm the following day on Well Street, Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent.

"A black coloured jeep was seen leaving the address at approximately 9.45pm on the Wednesday evening.

"Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 209 of 30/08/18. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."