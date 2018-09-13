A SUPERMODEL is the latest celebrity to back the search for bone marrow donor for a six-year-old boy who is in desperate need for a transplant.

Model and presenter Heidi Klum showed her support for the Marrow for Marley campaign by sharing a plea for donors on her Twitter and Instagram accounts which have more than five million followers each.

Other celebrities who have backed the campaign are Vernon Kay, Keith Lemon and Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles.

This beautiful little boy, desperately needs a bone marrow transplant and there has been no one to come forth with a match. Please go on his page so you can find out more information on how you can help this beautiful child. I will be contacting them and hopefully you will to! Lets help to try and save this little angel! Time is running out-guys! ❤️❤️ go to @marrowformarley Follow his site and repost! The page is @marrowformarley. Spread the Word!

Marley Nicholls from Bettws in Newport desperately needs a bone marrow transplant to save his life as he battles a rare blood condition called aplastic anaemia.

His mum Shaney Truman said that Marley’s condition means that without it doctors said he could die in the next two or three years.

When speaking about the celebrity support she said: "I really feel half the battle is people don’t know enough about it.

"We have an opportunity to save lives here and we should be taking full advantage of this. It’s important so I want to talk about it and I think others should too, and talk about something that actually matters."

She added: "As always it gives me hope and just to think I’m a normal mum sat at home on the sofa, and these celebs who have a good platform are getting behind Marrow for Marley, it's just amazing."

Despite a number of events where thousands have registered to become bone marrow donors, no match has been found.

Another event will be held at Rodney Parade on Saturday between 12pm and 7pm where people between the ages of 17 and 55 can come and have a mouth swab and register to become bone marrow donors.

