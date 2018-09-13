ONE of the city's most iconic landmarks has celebrated a big anniversary of when it opened.

Newport Transporter Bridge was built and officially opened by 1st Viscount Tredegar Godfrey Morgan 112 years ago on Wednesday.

And to mark the joyous date, more than 200 people flocked to the towering structure for fun and games.

The chairman of the Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge, David Hando, described the day as an "overwhelming success".

"It was an open day for everyone to come to," he said.

"It was an overwhelming success and there were a lot of people having fun at the bridge.

"The weather was fine and we had about 200 people go over the bridge. This is an incredible number."

He added: "I would like to thank everyone who came to celebrate this important date for our bridge."

Pill resident Bob May was one of hundreds of people at the open day.

"It was a fantastic day for the family," said the 55-year-old.

"The bridge was full of people. It was great to see lots of people taking an interest in the bridge.

"I took my daughters over the top. They loved it."

Hannah Canon, who lives in Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar, was brought up in Newport and decided to visit the site on its anniversary.

"My sons were very brave and walked most of the bridge," he said.

"I am terrified of heights. I watched from the bottom.

"I lived in Allt-yr-yn when I was young and would pass the Transporter Bridge a lot.

"It is great to see it again."

Mrs Canon's son, Marc, added: "The bridge is amazing and the views are fantastic.

"I saw loads of my mates at the bridge. It was heaving with people."

The bridge is only one of five remaining operational transporter bridges in the world. And it is the most complete original structure of all the remaining Transporter Bridges.

The bridge is open to the public from March to October.