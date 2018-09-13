EIGHT pubs from the Gwent region have been included in the 2019 Good Beer Guide.

The guide, published by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) features a total of 68 new additions from Welsh pubs, making a total of 324 in the Guide.

In addition, 19 new Welsh breweries have been added for the 2019 edition of the guide, with their number now rising to 109.

The Bell Inn in Caerleon regained its place in the guide after missing out on the 2018 edition.

“It’s fantastic,” said manager Charly Webb. “I think we have been consistently on the list for some time, but we dropped off it last year.

“We focus mainly on real ales. We’ve got three real ale pumps and we change the selection every week. We try to adapt the range to the season and the weather. We’ve got about 15 different still ciders.

“Hopefully we can make it into next year’s guide as well.”

Other pubs to make it in to the guide were: The Godfrey Morgan (Newport), The White Hart (Caerleon), The Cantreff Inn (Abergavenny), Tiny Rebel Brewery Bar (Rogerstone), The Open Hearth (Sebastopol), The Cross Inn (Caldicot), and The Hobby Horse (Brynmawr).

The full list of entrants is available in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2019.