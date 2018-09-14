GROUPS of travellers have been spotted in two different areas of Newport this week.

About seven caravans have returned to the former grounds of Poundstretcher in the Maesglas retail estate.

They were last on the vacant site in August 2017.

A Newport resident, who did not wish to be named, contacted the Argus after seeing the travellers on his way to work.

“They should not be at the industrial estate - full stop,” he said.

“I work at the retail estate and I know where they are is private land. They need permission to go there.

"Last time they did not have it and I do not think they have it this time.

" The last time they were here they left a mess and they need to be told to move on.

“I am trying to figure out how they got onto that land in the first place.”

He added: “They have been here since Sunday and should be gone soon.”

According to the property consultants in charge of the Maesglas site the owner of the land knows about the travellers.

And also this week, travellers were also seen in the Tredegar House overflow car park.

There were about five to six caravans parked up there.

The Argus understands that the travellers have now been moved from this site.