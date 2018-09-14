AN EBBW Vale woman celebrated her 100th birthday last week with three generations of her family, some of whom flew in especially from the other side of the globe.

Joyce Tamplin, who was born in Abergavenny in 1918 but spent her adult life in Ebbw Vale, enjoyed a meal at the Bedwellty House and Park, in Tredegar, on September 4, with her three children – Sonya, Paul and Sheila – her five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

As a big fan of the royal family, Mrs Tamplin was delighted to receive her official congratulatory message from the Queen, as well as warm wishes in letters from Wales’ First Minister Carwyn Jones and the Welsh Office.

Mrs Tamplin was married for more than 60 years to her late husband, Fred.

The couple lived together in Ebbw Vale, where Mrs Tamplin was employed in the steel works during the Second World War.

Together, they paid many visits to two of their children, Sheila and Paul, who had emigrated to Melbourne in Australia.

They travelled back to Wales to be with their mum on her birthday.

Mrs Tamplin now lives in the Bedwellty Park residential home in Tredegar, where she continued her centenary celebrations on Friday, September 7.

One of Mrs Tamplin’s grandchildren, Michelle Cooke, who travelled from Vancouver in Canada to be at the family’s birthday meal, said: “We all had a lovely time and my nana enjoyed it very much.”