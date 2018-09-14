THE WEEKEND is here and there are some great events taking place throughout Gwent.

• Today, an immersive production on domestic abuse will be shown at the studio in The Riverfront theatre in Newport. ‘35 Times’ is produced by Mercury Theatre Wales and will have showings at 10.30am and 7.45pm. Tickets are £12, or £10 concessions and can be ordered through www.mercurytheatrewales.co.uk or by phoning 01633 656679. Read more here.

• Tonight, there will be an evening of positivity at Warehouse54 in Newport to raise money for mental health charity Newport Mind. Festival fancy dress or masks optional, with live music from DJs and games to include Positivity Roulette. The action starts at 8pm, with £4 entry on the door until 10pm. Read more here.

• Over the weekend the largest food festival in Wales will be hosted in Abergavenny. This popular event usually attracts more than 30,000 people each year. This year, which is its twentieth, will include more than 100 guest speakers and more than 250 food and drinks producers. There will also be stalls, product tasting, demonstrations, cookery classes and debates. On Saturday the festival will be open between 9.30am and 6pm, with the Night Market from 6pm until 11pm. The festivities will continue on Sunday, between 9.30am and 5pm. Read more here.

• The first festival in Newport celebrating the Welsh language - Gŵyl Newydd - will host a fun day at Malpas Court between 12pm and 4pm. There will be stalls, activities and entertainment throughout the day. This includes folk dancing by Gwerinwyr Gwent, theatrical performances by Mewn Cymeriad, and music by Iwcs ukulele orchestra, Côr y Dreigiau Choir, Afon Lwyd Choir, and local schools. Headlining is singer Mei Gwynedd. Entry is free. Read more here.

• A project aiming to improve green spaces in Maindee, Newport, will launch on Saturday. The community are being encouraged to come together for this free event between 2pm and 4pm, with refreshments on offer. The project is called 'Seeding the Streets' and is run by Maindee Limited. Volunteers are wanted to help 'build a better Maindee together.' Read more here.

• A night of electro and alternative music is being hosted at Newport's Pen and Wig, with the aim to raise funds for charity Llamau. This Welsh charity offers support for the homeless and those at risk of homelessness. 'Port Electro, as the event is called, will be between 8pm and 1am. Entry will be a minimum of £2, which will be donated to the charity. Read more here.

• An autumn craft fair is coming to Caerphilly on Saturday. It will be hosted from Castle Court Shopping Centre between 10am and 4pm. Entry is free, and there will be more than 15 stalls offering home-made goods and crafts.