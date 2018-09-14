A FORMER nurse from Caldicot, who has spent more than a decade supporting people with Parkinson’s, will take part in a wing walk later this month to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

Anne Hughes, 73, formerly of Tutshill, will fulfil a lifelong ambition when she takes off from Compton Abbas Airfield, near Salisbury, on September 22, while strapped to the wings of a plane.

“Years ago, I used to go to air shows and I saw the Utterly Butterly wing walkers,” she said.

“I’ve always wanted to do it but I never thought the opportunity would arise.”

After a 30-year career at Chepstow Hospital, including a decade at the town’s community hospital where she worked with many Parkinson’s patients, she helped start up the Chepstow and District Parkinson’s Support Group in 2001 for local people living with the condition.

She ran the group for 13 years and, since returning after a brief hiatus, she is once again involved in helping out with the group, which meets on the second Wednesday of each month at Chepstow Community Hospital.

The group’s activities include inviting a wide range of guest speakers, as well as trips out and an annual Christmas choral concert.

The wing walk is her latest step in a long tradition of raising awareness and support for people living with Parkinson’s, and she has so far raised £1,100, including almost £300 online through her Justgiving page.

She said: “I’m getting a bit apprehensive now, but I’m looking forward to it. People say I’m either very brave or I’m mad.

“I’m very impressed by the amount of money people have sent in.”

Her family and some of the support group’s members will be at the airfield next week to cheer her on.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/hester-anne-hughes.

For more information about the Chepstow and District Parkinson’s Support Group, call Jean on 01291422452.