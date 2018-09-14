A SELFLESS couple whose lives have been dedicated to helping others less fortunate than themselves are in line for a major award.

Jeff and Lynne Gornicki, from Wyllie, near Blackwood, have been nominated for a Wales Care Award in recognition of their work over the last 40 years, initially as foster carers and then within the South East Wales Shared Lives scheme, run by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

It was council employee Shaun Nicholls who nominated Mr and Mrs Gornicki for the award.

The couple were “the very embodiment of the type of carers that we hope to recruit”, Mr Nicholls said. “They consistently demonstrate why they are so highly thought of by the people who access their support.

“To say that they go above and beyond their role would be an understatement of colossal proportions and in my opinion there have never been two more deserving nominees.”

The couple became foster parents when their own sons, Mark and Robert, were aged seven and two, respectively.

Their first foster child, J, who is autistic and has cerebral palsy, still lives with them at the age of 40.

It was to ensure J’s stability that the couple initially joined the Shared Lives scheme, which supports adults with a variety of needs in maintaining long-term arrangements within a family setting.

“J had never known anyone else and we wanted him to stay with us,” Mrs Gornicki said.

The couple also provide care for two other adults in the family home.

Although Mr Gornicki is now 68 and Mrs Gornicki is 66, they have no plans to retire because they love what they do.

“I have never got up in the morning and thought ‘I don’t want to do this’,” Mrs Gornicki said.

She said that they were both overwhelmed to have been nominated and then shortlisted for the prestigious award.