PLANS to site a wind turbine near the Pen-y-Fan Country Park in Caerphilly have been thrown out over concerns about its visual impact.

Councillors rejected the advice of planning officers who had recommended to approve an application for a 93-metre high turbine at Durisol’s base at the Pen-y-Fan industrial estate near Crumlin.

The plans were discussed under reasons for refusal at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, where councillors rejected the application over concerns about its visual impact and the cumulative effect of the development.

Chris Boardman, from the council's planning department, explained that councillors had previously raised concern about the noise impact of the development.

Mr Boardman said the noise exceedance would be "very slight" and would only occur in certain environmental conditions.

The predicted exceedance of 0.2 decibels was also a "worst case scenario," the meeting heard.

Mr Boardman said there would be little technical support to refuse the application over noise issues.

In a similar way, Mr Boardman said the potential of shadow flicker, the flickering effect caused when rotating turbine blades periodically cast shadows through the windows of nearby properties, was not a reason to refuse the plans as it could be controlled.

However, Mr Boardman said the detrimental visual impact as a result of the cumulative effect of the proposed turbine could be a reason to refuse the application.

Although officers recommended approval of the application, a council report ahead of the meeting said: "It is considered that a case can be made that the cumulative impact would detract from the visual amenity enjoyed by users of Pen-y-fan Country Park."

Under the plans the development included an external transformer kiosk building, a substation kiosk building, underground cabling and crane pad over a 310 square metre site.

The applicant, Sirius Renewable Energy, said the turbine would support businesses on the Pen-y-Fan industrial estate reduce their emissions and help in the fight against climate change.

Councillors voted to refuse the application, with nine voting in favour of a proposal to reject it and three voting against the proposal.