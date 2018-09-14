My family and I would like to thank wholeheartedly the good samaritans of Bettws, who help my 87 year old father who fell underneath a parked car. He was on his own and the good people of Bettws called an ambulance, stayed with him and contacted us. They kept him warm and safe. My dad was lucky not to suffer many more injuries. He did however have many x-rays and stitches in his leg, he is now home recovering. This all happened in Bettws Shopping Center car park on the 09th September. So to the good samaritans of Bettws you are our families heroes, I salute you!

Dawn Thomas

Lawrence Hill Avenue

Newport