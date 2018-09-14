THE 'INNOVATIVE' work by nominees for South Wales Argus’ Health and Care Awards was praised by judges.

The awards celebrate dedicated workers in the health and safety sector, with sponsored categories including: Innovate Care in a Care Home Sector, GP Practice of the Year, Doctor of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Team of the Year, Best Innovation Award, Outstanding Achievement Award, Research Impact Award, and Together we Achieve Award. Plus, the categories Special Recognition Nursing Award, 3rd Sector or Community Team of the Year, and Pharmacy of the Year which are awaiting sponsorship.

The judging panel met on Wednesday to decide a list of finalists who will go to the awards ceremony, at Chepstow Racecourse, on October 18.

The judges are: Helen Howson from the Bevan Commission, Des James from the Freemasons of Monmouth, Denise Llewellyn from the Royal College of Nursing in Wales, Andy Evans from St Joseph’s Hospital, Coleg Gwent Marketing Consultant Laura Lloyd-Lewis, James Tovey from Tovey Bros. Funeral Directors, Karen Welch from Western Power Distribution, Laura Harvey from Monmouthshire Building Society, Matt Hickman from The Rutherford Cancer Centres (Proton Partners International), and Cathy Parsons and Hussain Bayoomi from South Wales Argus.

Finalists will be officially announced next week. To sponsor an an outstanding category contact Hussain Bayoomi on 07977 967777 or email hussain.bayoomi@southwalesargus.co.uk