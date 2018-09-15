Gwent Cats Protection would love you to meet Elderwood (black and white with longhair) and Pip (ginger and white), who are two gorgeous brothers who can’t bare to be separated.

Because of that we are desperate to find a forever home for them together. They are 11months old and came into our care when their owner could no longer look after them.

Pip and Elderwood are super affectionate and playful and so they could be the perfect addition to any family whether you have other cats or children. If you’re looking for some company, fun and love in your home then Pip and Elderwood could be just what you’re looking for.

They have been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and health checked and so are ready to come and be your best friends.

Please get in touch if you can help. Call 0345 371 2747, email: gwentsouthcp@btinternet.com or visit www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch