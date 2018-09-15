THOUSANDS of people are set to flock to Abergavenny this weekend.

The largest food festival in Wales will be hosted in Abergavenny today and tomorrow.

This popular event usually attracts more than 30,000 people each year.

This year, which is its twentieth, will include more than 100 guest speakers and more than 250 food and drinks producers.

There will also be stalls, product tasting, demonstrations, cookery classes and debates.

On Saturday the festival will be open between 9.30am and 6pm, with the Night Market from 6pm until 11pm. The festivities will continue on Sunday, between 9.30am and 5pm.