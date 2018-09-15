THE father of the world champion boxer Joe Calzaghe is "very poorly", a family member has said.

Media outlets incorrectly reported yesterday that Enzo Calzaghe, who is 69, had died.

But niece Carrie Calzaghe took to Facebook, saying: "Enzo Calzaghe my uncle, has not passed away, this is false news, he is alive but very poorly. Please allow space for our family at this time.

"He is alive and still fighting. We will keep you posted and let you know how he is doing when we can."