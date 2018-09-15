WORK has started to remove and replace dangerous cladding from tower blocks in Newport deemed unsafe after the Grenfell tower fire.

Three sets of tower blocks in Newport were found to have unsafe cladding in inspections following the deadly Grenfell Tower fire of June, 2017, which killed 72 people.

The blocks where dangerous Aluminium Composite Material (ACM) cladding was found were Hillview in the Gaer, Milton Court in Ringland and Greenwood in St Julians.The three blocks were the only buildings to fail cladding safety tests following Grenfell.

READ MORE: Dangerous cladding on Newport tower blocks must be replaced quickly

Now, scaffolding has appeared on the Hillview tower blocks, and Newport City homes have confirmed the start of a building programme to replace the ACM cladding on the tower.

After completion, similar works at Milton Court and Greenwood will be carried out.

"This builds upon the intense resident-focussed work Newport City Homes have already carried out in the last year, including retrofitting sprinklers in each of the association’s tower blocks," explained a Newport City Homes spokesman.

Smoke billows from a fire that has engulfed the 27-storey Grenfell Tower in west London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday June 14, 2017. More than 200 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze and London Ambulance Service said 30 people

(Smoke billows from the fire that engulfed the 27-storey Grenfell Tower in west London (PAWire)

In May, Newport City Homes was given £3 million by the Welsh Government to replace the material on all three sets of tower blocks.

The association’s chief executive, Ceri Doyle said the safety of residents will continue to be, a priority for Newport City Homes.”

“We have appointed contractors R&M Williams to work on our behalf and remove the existing cladding and replace it with a product that has passed government fire safety tests,” added Ms Doyle.