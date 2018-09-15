Abergavenny and the surrounding areas were bustling with activity on the weekend as a world famous festival returned for the 20th year.

People on diets who had been hoping to shift the pounds can be excused for breaking their aim this weekend.

The Abergavenny Food Festival offers foodies from across the globe "culinary magic" during a packed two-day event.

Throughout the town, people enjoyed tasting local produce, ranging from chutneys to different cheeses, listening to music and receiving advice from famous figures in the culinary world.

Farmer Martin Orbach, who co-founded the festival 20 years ago, came up with the idea following the BSE (mad cow disease) crisis and the subsequent knock-on effect.

He said: "I would like to warmly welcome everyone to the Abergavenny Food Festival.

"When we first held the festival it was in October and it tipped down with rain. We were facing all the elements. We were only in the Market Hall, with about 30 stores.

"We had to blow in hot air to keep it warm.

"We started the festival for a few reasons. One of the main points was to make it about the producers. We wanted to promote them and all their hard work.

"Anything to do with food we wanted in the programme and that is how the Abergavenny Food Festival has evolved over the years. It was not just about selling food."

He added: "Thank you once again for coming and I hope you all enjoy the festival over the weekend."

The food festival had hundreds of stalls dotted across Market Hall, Cross Street, Abergavenny Castle and other areas.

Jenny Roberts, who was selling a wide-variety of homemade chutneys, has been coming to the festival since 2002.

"I absolutely love it," she said.

"There is so much to learn and taste at the festival. The best thing about the festival is that you can actually see where the food comes from.

"I sell food for a living and lots of people ask me where it is from. I encourage them to come here because they can find out.

"I cannot think of a better festival that Abergavenny Food Festival."

Trader Shaun Malcolm, who lives in Abergavenny, was selling a variety of pies and thinks "this year's event is the biggest".

"There seems to be more people this year," he said.

"There were a lot of people here last year. But it just seems busier.

"I sell a lot of pies every year. No-one can turn down a tasty pie - especially if it homemade.

"I sell apple, beef, pork, chicken, or what ever you want in a pie."

Forty-four-year-old Christopher Hopkins took his grandmother to the festival for the first time.

"My nan lives in Cwmbran and this is her first time here," he said.

"She loved it. She really enjoyed tasting the different cheeses.

"What is there not to like about this festival? It is great for everyone."

He added: "If you have not been, then you need to come and try it out."

Farmer Adrian Dickenson supports the festival because he believes it encourages people to shop locally.

He said: "If you see where your food is coming from locally you will be more likely to want things from the local area.

"I have been farming for 50 years and I always encourage people to support your local area.

"These traders are ordinary people, like you and me. They need you to support them."

For more details on the festival, visit the website www.abergavennyfoodfestival.com