DOG of the week is Layla.

She is a very pretty crossbreed who arrived at Newport City Dogs Home as a stray. She wasn't microchipped, didn't have a collar, lead or nametag, so staff can't be sure about her age or breed mix.

The staff think she's younger than her silvery whiskers suggest, probably around 3 to 5-years-old, and she could have some collie/whippety/lab genes in her mix. She is an absolute darling. Layla has met quite a few of her fellow kennel residents and loves the company of other dogs. She loves playing ball, and you'll need a good throwing arm to keep her amused all day.

Layla is gentle and loving, and would love an active home. She isn't the sort to sit down watching daytime television, and she would probably love the chance to take up a stimulating activity.

If you'd like to meet Layla or for more information please contact the staff at Newport City Dogs Home on 01633 290902 or pop in for a visit. No appointment is needed but check out the opening times with the staff before you come. The home is closed on Sundays.