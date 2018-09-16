NESTLED on the shores of Carmarthen Bay in West Wales is the coastal village of Pendine.

The village offers everything you could want from a seaside break – nice pubs and restaurants, gift shops and 7 miles of golden, unspoiled beach.

Alongside the village is Pendine Sands Holiday Park, operated by Parkdean Resorts, which is ideal for a family caravan holiday.

There are many holiday resorts on the West Wales coastline offering family-friendly accommodation and entertainment, with Parkdean Resorts boasting two British Travel Awards.

We opted for a three-bedroom static caravan for a long weekend break in July.

All caravans on site are up-to-date models with modern kitchens, shower rooms and comfortable living areas.

The caravans are also well serviced for Free View TV.

Furthermore, the caravans benefit from central heating giving the option to holiday in the earlier spring season and Easter Holidays or towards the end of the season and during October half-term.

There is also a good balance between privately owned caravans and lodges and holiday lets on the well-maintained site.

Pendine Sands Holiday Park is packed with great facilities. They include a heated swimming pool with daily activities such as a ‘walk on water’ inflatable and paddle boats. There are lifeguards and changing rooms on site.

There are two adventure play areas, a duckpond and an amusement arcade. There are also family friendly restaurants, a beer garden and entertainment for children during the day and early evening, and for adults in the evening.

Some of the activities during our day included learning magic tricks, sports activities, live acts – there is no time to be bored.

Of course, all the indoor entertainment means there is plenty to do on rainy days. There are also good convenience stores in the village so you don’t have to venture far for essentials and there’s a launderette.

You can also visit the Pendine Museum of Speed and discover how Malcolm Campbell and J. G. Parry-Thomas set the world land speed record five times between 1924 and 1927 on the beach.

Aside from the resort and village, Pendine is a great base from which to explore all the attractions West Wales has to offer. And here the holidaymaker really is spoilt for choice.

Near the village, following the A4066, you reach the village of Laugharne where you will find a castle and, of course, the Dylan Thomas Boathouse. Walk in the footsteps of the famous poet and writer by visiting Browns or enjoy fish and chips on the sea wall.

Heading further west from Pendine takes you to a number of beach towns and villages including Saundersfoot, Manorbier, Freshwater East and, of course, Tenby – from where you can take a boat to Caldey Island, head out on a sea safari or enjoy a fishing trip.

There are also many great attractions on your doorstep including Oakwood Theme Park, Folley Farm, Heatherton World of Activities, The Dinosaur Park and Manor Wildlife Park.

And if that wasn’t enough there are castles in Pembroke and Manorbier, markets, galleries and museums.

Pick a copy of the free Coast to Coast magazine to find out everything that’s going on in the area, a must for all tourists.