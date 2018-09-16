AN AWARD-WINNING nursery has opened a branch in Newport.

The Hollies Daycare Nursery, based in Canton in Cardiff, has opened a sister branch at Rougemont School in Newport.

The original Hollies Daycare Nursery was voted Wales’ Nursery of the year in 2011, 2015 and 2017.

Holllies at Rougemont is on a 55-acre site, at Llantarnam Hall on Malpas Road, and offers day care to infants aged between 6 weeks and 3-tears-old.

Both branches are owned by Lisa Cronk and David Hutchings, with Ms Cronk saying: “We’d been looking to expand to a second nursery for quite some time and when the opportunity at Rougemont came up, it seemed like the perfect place to create a new Hollies Nursery.”

Hollies and Rougemont have now formed a partnership to offer a full day care provision, following the Newport branch opening earlier this month.

The manager of Hollies at Rougemont is Kim Paul, who has 15 years of experience at the Cardiff Branch.

Ms Paul said: “Hollies at Rougemont is such an exciting venture for us. The nursery environment is beautiful, and we love all the outdoor grounds that come with being part of Rougemont School.”

Hollies at Rougemont runs alongside Rougemont school’s current nursery, which is for children aged 3 and over, and has been relocated to a new part of the building.

Rougemont Nursery has been refurbished, with a brand-new outdoor playground introduced.

Head of the Prep School, Mrs Lisa Pritchard, added: “Our Rougemont Nursery has always been a very special part of the school. I

“In its new home, literally next door to Hollies at Rougemont in our Infant building, the bright new classrooms, creative play areas, and fantastic new nursery yard capture the essence of what our Rougemont Nursery is all about – a caring, nurturing environment where our pupils develop into independent little learners.”

A brand new £4.2m build which will house a 600-seat auditorium, refectory and Sixth Form Centre is due to open this autumn.

For parents wanting to check out Hollies at Rougemont and Rougemont Nursery, there are many open mornings being held over the next few months.

Places are limited and can be booked by contacting rougemont@holliesnursery.co.uk or calling 01633 820811.