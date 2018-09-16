BACK by popular demand, Bon Giovi is returning to Mecca Cwmbran for the second time this year. And you could be in with a chance of winning five pairs of tickets for the event on Friday, September 21.

Bon Giovi are the world’s premier look-alike and sound alike tribute to the New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi.

Covering every aspect of Bon Jovi’s extensive career, Bon Giovi perform all of the greatest hits

such as Living on a Prayer; It’s My Life and Wanted, Dead or Alive, as well as many others from every

album ever produced. in one amazing stage show which include these hits and more, not to mention

performing rare tracks that even Bon Jovi haven’t performed for many years.

They have toured all over the UK and in some European countries. These boys aren’t to be missed.

For your chance to win answer the following question: From which American state do the real Bon Jovi rockers originate?

Send your answer on a postcard with your name address and phone number to Gwyn Roberts, Bon Giovi Competition, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport NP20 3QN OR you can enter by text. Start your message with BON GIOVI and then text your answer, name address and phone number to 80360.

Closing date: September 19. Messages cost 50p plus your normal operator text charge. Service provided by Newsquest Media

Group.

Terms and conditions: There is no cash alternative. Normal Media Group Competition rules apply and are available on

www.southwalesargus.co.uk/competitions.