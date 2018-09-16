A DRUG dealer caught by undercover police officers with heroin hidden in his pants has been jailed for nearly five years.

Rory Hiscox had tried to flee them on an electronic bike before they caught up with him outside his Newport home.

Prosecutor Gareth James told the city’s crown court the 25-year-old, who became a father again just a few days ago, was jailed for a similar offence in 2015 and was still on licence.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke heard how Hiscox was arrested after plain clothes officers were on patrol in the Baneswell area of the city.

Mr James said it was a part of Newport with a “particular drug problem”.

Hiscox was spotted and they followed him before he was arrested and found with seven wraps of heroin with a potential street value of between £1,620 and £3,770 hidden in his underwear.

The drugs had a very low purity, measured at just 9%.

He also had £30 cash and an iPhone.

The defendant, of Bishop Street, admitted possessing heroin with intent to supply on August 14 and driving the motorbike whilst disqualified.

He had initially told detectives in interview that he had been coerced into selling the heroin after being threatened by a big drug dealer.

Hiscox later retracted that claim.

Mr James told the court that he had 30 previous convictions for 54 offences.

He said that the defendant had been sent to prison for 40 months three years ago for an “almost identical offence” after police executed a drugs warrant in the Pill area of the city which saw him caught with 15 wraps of heroin.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said his client was “very apologetic and remorseful” for committing these latest offences.

His barrister said Hiscox had just become a father to a newborn baby and already had a young son.

Mr Waters said a custodial sentenced would "not only effect the defendant, but it will effect others too".

Judge Lloyd-Clarke jailed him for four years and 10 months.

A deprivation order was made for the bike which Hiscox said he had borrowed from a friend.