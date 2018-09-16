AN APPLICANT has vowed to appeal against a decision to reject plans to retain an extension to a recycling plant in Caerphilly county borough.

Planning committee members refused to give retrospective planning approval for a biomass boiler and 45-feet-high chimney at the Bryn quarry near Gelligaer at a meeting on Wednesday.

Residents in the public gallery applauded the decision as councillors went against the advice of planning officers who had recommended approval.

The application came before the committee to be discussed under reasons for refusal after previously being rejected.

Concerns had been raised about potentially harmful emissions coming from the boiler, which is used to incinerate recycled wood chip.

But officers said any emissions would be “effectively controlled” through the environmental permit process, and that the chimney will “disperse emissions effectively”.

The meeting heard that controls could set limits on emission levels, which could be controlled remotely.

Along with incinerating wood chip, the wider recycling facility sorts, separates, stores and transfers various types of waste, including paper, card, plastics, wood and construction waste.

An objection from the Coal Authority, raising concern because the site is within the Development High Risk Area, was also withdrawn after further assurances were given.

Cllr Mike Adams (Labour, Pontllanfraith ward), chairman of the committee, proposed that the committee followed the advice of planning officers to approve the plans, but the motion was rejected.

Instead, a motion to refuse the application, put forward by Cllr John Ridgewell (Labour, Ynysddu) was voted in favour of by six to four.

Speaking afterwards, Jennifer Price, Bryn Group's public liaison officer, said she was 'disappointed' by the decision which she said highlighted "the lack of understanding about the application from both the residents and planning committee."

She added: "The boiler produces 1MW of heat/ hour and burns four tonnes of waste wood a day.

"It allows us to achieve our target of 100 per cent landfill diversion for recyclable waste.

"It’s just a shame that the residents of Caerphilly will now end up paying costs when we appeal the planning decision.

"All because of misunderstanding the technology, its uses and the systems to control that technology."