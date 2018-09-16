A DISAGREEMENT over the cost of acquiring land for a new £24million sixth form centre in Torfaen could be resolved this week.

Torfaen County Borough Council is expected to approve paying the higher figure of £300,000 to acquire nearly two acres of land on the site at Grange Road, Cwmbran, following lengthy discussions with the Welsh Government.

An independent valuation estimated the costs at £200,000, but the Welsh Government said the acquisition would cost an extra £100,000, according to a council report.

A report written by Robert Flower, senior surveyor at Torfaen council, says: "Following the issue of the valuation report Welsh Government insisted that the council should pay the figure of £300,000 for the acquisition of the leasehold interest in the site required for the sixth form centre.

"This stance adopted by Welsh Government is disappointing, particularly having regard to the fact that its own protocol for determining terms for the transfer of property between two public bodies has been followed.

"Nevertheless, the wider context is that the overall cost of the project is approximately £27 million with Welsh Government making a 50 per cent contribution.

"Relative to the overall project cost, the “extra” £100,000 in the acquisition price is a small amount."

The £24.6million college, which will be run by Coleg Gwent, is expected to open in September 2020, replacing sixth forms at Cwmbran High, St Albans RC High and Croesyceiliog School.

Planning permission has been granted for the 'super college' which is expected to be home to around 1,340 staff and pupils.

Torfaen council's cabinet has already approved in principle the acquisition of the land at Grange Road with a maximum cost of £300,000.

And next Monday, September 24, the deal to acquire the land has been recommended to be approved as an executive member decision.

Mr Flower adds in the report: "The difference of £100,000 in the acquisition price is relatively small in the context of the overall project cost of £27 million.

"Given the significance of the project it is considered that the council should take a pragmatic view and agree to pay the figure of £300,000."

The deal will see the council acquire the land on a 99-year lease, involving the council paying a nominal rent sum.

Coleg Gwent is then expected to be granted a 99-year under lease by the council to provide sixth form tuition for the county borough.

The overall cost of the project is estimated at £27million, with Welsh Government making a 50 per cent contribution.

Construction costs are now estimated at £24.6million, £4.6million more than originally estimated.