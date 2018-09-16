A SECTION of the B4239 Wentloog Avenue has been closed due to debris falling from a lorry and blocking the road.

One lane is covered in debris from the lorry, including a fridge and wooden pallets.

The debris covers about 300 metres, just before the Six Bells Inn

Brian Miles, acting chair of Wentlooge Community Council, said: "This is the third tip in a week. We had one in Green Lane, which was the smallest of the three. Yesterday there was a tip similar to this size on the Broadway, between the railway bridge and about a third of the way down the Broadway to Marshfield. The road was closed there for about six hours. Now we've got this tip here this afternoon which stretches for quite a few hundred metres and has made the road impassable.

"It's been a long slog here fighting waste. Natural Resources Wales have confirmed that this area is a major hotspot.

"We are waiting for one of their new cameras to go up, but it is yet to be installed."