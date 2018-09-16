THE RESTORATION of Newport's oldest surviving arcade is set to move a step closer next week.

Newport City Council is expected to formally accept Heritage Lottery funding of £1.1million to restore the Grade II listed Market Arcade.

The council submitted a successful bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund last year.

The arcade has fallen into disrepair over recent years with increased anti-social behaviour and pest infestation compounding problems, a report prepared ahead of the executive member decision next week says.

"In recent years, evidence of deterioration has accelerated, with building notices being served and ‘warning’ notices being issued to owners collectively on matters relating to health and welfare," it adds.

"It is increasingly clear that further deterioration will render the structure beyond reasonable repair, remaining a continual risk to public health and safety."

But Heritage Lottery Funding will allow plans to be carried out to deliver the long-term physical restoration of the arcade.

This includes shopfront repairs, installation of arcade entrance gates, window replacements and other general repair work.

It will also fund a programme of community and heritage activities.

Townscape Heritage Scheme funding will initially be made available to properties in the arcade itself, with the exception of two properties at the request of the owners.

"At present indications are that seven of 10 ownerships will participate in the scheme, but it is not untypical in schemes of this type for others to become interested once the benefits of improvements become clear," the council report says.

Construction is expected to start in February next year and conclude in May, 2020.

Cadw have also set aside a further £60,000.00 for the project, while Newport City Council is required to contribute £282,325 towards the delivery of the scheme.

Writing in the report, Cllr Jane Mudd, cabinet member for regeneration and housing, said: "The council has sought to reverse the decline of the historic Market Arcade for almost a decade and now finally has the opportunity to undertake the refurbishment of this decaying structure.

"The scheme is identified as key strategic project within the draft City Centre Masterplan and has the potential to provide much-needed start up and accelerator space to the city’s entrepreneurs whilst engaging the community of Newport with the city’s rich heritage."

The decision to accept the funding is expected to be made on Friday, September 21.