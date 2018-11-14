A 57-YEAR-OLD man is in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after he was knocked over outside a social club on Monday night.

Gwent Police have confirmed they attended St Joseph's Social Club on Blenheim Road, St Dials, Cwmbran at around 11.30pm on Monday, November 12.

A spokesman added: " Officers attended the scene, along with South Wales Fire and Rescue and the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"The 57-year-old male pedestrian from the Cwmbran area was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital with serious injuries to his leg, that could be potentially life changing.

"The driver, a 56-year-old woman from the area was treated at the scene for shock.

"Enquires are now ongoing, anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log: 577 12/11/18."