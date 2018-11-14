THE Welsh Government has confirmed a lane could remained closed on a busy M4 sliproad near Newport for a week.

A lane on the sliproad at J25A was closed after an accident in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday, November 13).

According to inspectors, the bridge parapet on the westbound A4042 over the River Usk was struck and damaged in the accident.

The lane closure means the B4596 is closed as well as one lane of the A4042 from M4 J25A to Grove Park roundabout.

A Welsh Government spokesman today said: “The M4 is not directly affected. The main issue is that vehicles can no longer directly access the A4042 from Caerleon Road, Newport. An assessment was made as to whether the lane could reopen with fencing over the damaged area.

“However, the damage appears significant enough to warrant the replacement of a section of the parapet, which means vehicles cannot run directly adjacent to the affected area until it is repaired. The parapets are specialist to each asset or location, so this has been ordered and we estimate it will be replaced and the road reopened within seven days.”