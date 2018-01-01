AS IT HAPPENED: Caerphilly CBC cabinet vote to pass controversial leisure centre strategy

Updates as leisure centres face being cut in Caerphilly borough
- We will be bringing you live updates from today's crunch Caerphilly county Borough cabinet meeting, where a final decision is set to be made on the local authority’s controversial leisure and recreation strategy.
- The plan is to maintain four ‘strategic’ leisure centres in Caerphilly town, Risca, Newbridge and in Aberbargoed or Bargoed to service the entire borough.
- But the future of the remaining leisure centres in Cefn Fforest, Pontllanfraith, New Tredegar, Bedwas, St Cennydd and Sue Noakes is uncertain with the council expecting to transfer control to schools or close them completely.
- So far, a petition against the cuts has drawn over 5,500 signatures, with hundreds marching against them in Blackwood on November 3.
- Labour MP for Islwyn Chris Evans and Labour lords Kinnock and Touhig have publicly criticised the plans, which they say would be detrimental to the communities within the local authority.
