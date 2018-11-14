RESIDENTS in Torfaen could soon be asked to check the contents of rubbish bags taken to the tip in a bid to increase recycling.

Torfaen council is considering rolling out the policy at the Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) in Panteg Way, New Inn, from March 4, if approved by cabinet members next week.

A council report says that over the last two years there has been a 20 per cent increase in the amount of rubbish bags being taken to the centre.

But analysis has shown that some 70 per cent of the contents of these bags can be recycled at the site.

Between October 2017 and September 2018, residents delivered 2,186 tonnes of black bag waste to the centre - waste that has not been sorted.

The council says this cost £224,000 to dispose of, and made up around 10 per cent of the council’s total residual waste.

Several councils in Wales have already rolled out the scheme, resulting in a "significant reduction" in the amount of residual waste deposited.

Some have seen reductions of up to 95 per cent.

The scheme sees residents check through rubbish bags to identify recyclable materials.

But the introduction of the policy may not be popular with residents, a council report warns.

"The public may at first not like the changes and dislike the request to sort their bags," it says.

"They may raise concern about impact on privacy and the disposal of private waste."

It adds: "The staff at the site will be well trained to work well with residents on any sensitive waste to ensure that their dignity and privacy is respected.

"Where sensitive material is highlighted to the staff, the public will not be expected to sort through the waste on this occasion, but they will be encouraged to separate any similar items at home prior to any subsequent visits."

But the report says not introducing the policy could leave the council struggling to hit recycling rates.

Torfaen's rate is currently 61 per cent, but this needs to increase to meet the Welsh Government target of 64 per cent by 2019/20 to avoid the possibility of fines.

The plans are also expected to result in more kerbside recycling.

A report says the changes will also contribute £80,000 to the council's budget for next year.

Layout changes at the centre may be necessary to create a sorting area though, and it is estimated this could cost around £20,000.

The report adds: "Whilst it is anticipated that behaviour change will in time result in decreasing numbers of residents undertaking sorting at the HWRC, it is intended that the requirement be as pleasant as possible."

The policy is planned to be implemented on March 4, with the changes fully embedded by April, 2019.