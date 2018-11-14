NEWPORT Transport is the first operator in Wales to trial the Yutong full electric bus.

The vehicle has been operating in the city for the past month, testing the capabilities of the zero emission bus.

It has been operating on routes 15 and 16, between Bettws and Newport City Centre.

Morgan Stevens, operations director of Newport Transport said: “This trial received significant customer feedback with passengers commenting how smooth, quiet and comfortable the vehicle was to travel on, drivers also reported how easy it was to drive.

“Vehicle emissions and congestion in South Wales is an increasing problem for the area therefore fully electric public transport delivered in partnership encapsulating other viable schemes to ensure a sustainable environmental solution is a positive move forward.”

Ian Downie. Pelican’s head of Yutong Bus, said: “With over 68,568 full electric buses in operation, Yutong are the world’s leaders in electric buses. The feedback from Newport has been invaluable. Our demonstrator has travelled over 50,000kms, and provides fully zero emission performance with fast, DC overnight charging.”