THE future remains uncertain for several leisure centres after plans to overhaul sport and active recreation in Caerphilly county borough were approved.

After months of heated debates and protest marches, Caerphilly council’s cabinet voted on Wednesday to adopt a 10-year strategy aimed at supporting residents in leading a healthier lifestyle.

Part of the scheme involves services being provided from four ‘strategic’ leisure centres in Caerphilly town, Risca, Newbridge and in Bargoed/Aberbargoed, which is currently served by Heolddu.

The meeting heard that the council will be unable to retain all of its facilities amidst growing financial pressures, and that investing in fewer leisure centres would lead to a more commercially sustainable service.

It is anticipated that the remaining six sites – Bedwas, Cefn Fforest, New Tredegar, Pontllanfraith, St. Cenydd and Sue Noake – would transfer to school management or close completely.

Officers say no decisions have yet been made to close individual facilities but the potential loss of facilities in Blackwood has stoked fierce opposition from residents and politicians.

A petition against Pontllanfraith and Cefn Fforest leisure centres closing was signed by more than 5,000 people, while hundreds of people marched in protest on November 3.

Councillor Kevin Etheridge asked the authority’s leadership to refer the strategy to a full council meeting to allow all councillors to have a vote – but the motion was dismissed.

The motion, which had received cross-party support and the backing of the regeneration and environment scrutiny committee, was described as a “people’s motion” by Cllr Etheridge.

Councillor Nigel George told the meeting that each decision made within the lifetime of the “holistic” strategy would be “carefully considered” before being approved.

One such project could be the redevelopment of Caerphilly leisure centre, with the council weighing up whether to spend up to £9 million refurbishing the building or spending around £15 million on a new-build facility.

Robert Hartshorn, head of policy and public protection, said investing in fewer leisure centres made more financial sense, claiming costs to repair the council’s ageing facilities were estimated at around £3 million in 2012.

But Mr Hartshorn did acknowledge that any closure of a leisure centre would affect its community, adding that the council would look to mitigate those impacts.

Council leader David Poole said there was no mention of closing any facilities to save money within the budget proposals for 2019/2020, which will see the council aiming to find £15.6 million.

Islwyn MP Chris Evans (left) has been criticised by Caerphilly council leader David Poole (right) for his involvement in a protest march against the strategy

Cllr Poole also renewed his criticism of campaigners and opponents to the strategy, saying: “They have used the strategy for mischief-making to protest about leisure centre closures.

“Today we are voting to approve this strategy that will enable us to make decisions to benefit our residents and support our 10-year vision.”

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Etheridge said: “I worry now about the scrutiny function within the council and the effect elected members outside the cabinet can influence decisions.

“This is a major step backwards and I’m disappointed for the residents that the matter is not referred to the 73 elected members at full council.”

Islwyn MP Chris Evans, who had been criticised by Cllr Poole for marching alongside residents and his predecessors Lords Kinnock and Touhig, said in a statement: “I am deeply disappointed that the strategy has been passed.

"I am very sorry that a Labour cabinet has decided not to listen to the voice of the people they are meant to serve."