to this event to remember the footballers who were killed in the conflict."

Former players Bob Hammett and Alfred Edwards were both killed in the conflict.

Mr Hammett had made his debut in the final game of the 1913/14 Season and was killed in action on September 25 1916.

And Mr Edwards was wounded just three days before, but returned to the front and was killed in action, a week before Armistice was signed.

Thousands of people gathered across Gwent this weekend to mark 100 years since the guns of World War One fell silent.

And Sunday marked exactly 100 years since the armistice was signed to end one of the world’s bloodiest conflicts - World War One - which spanned continents and cost millions of lives.