The Little Dragon Pizza Van is always a welcome sight for hungry visitors to Llangynidr Moor, near Brynmawr.

Peter Morris launched the mobile eatery in his converted VW van three years ago, and now has a strong following for his tasty woodfired pizzas.

And the Kickstart programme - run jointly by Tata Steel subsidiary UK Steel Enterprise and Blaenau Gwent Council - helped Peter with a timely grant of £800 to purchase a barbecue smoker for new and exciting toppings.

As well as his regular spot on the Moor, The Little Dragon Pizza Van can be seen at events around North Gwent, Monmouthshire and beyond. Peter is one of the organisers of Brynmawr Street Food Festival, and also caters for special events.

He said: "It was very helpful to get the support I had from the Kickstart programme. It helped me get the business up and running.

“The next stage will definitely be to get another mobile pizza catering unit and cover more weddings and other events. I will then take someone on to help me.”

Martin Palmer, of UK Steel Enterprise, said: “It is good to see that the business has got off to an excellent start, and that further jobs may be created as a result.

“The next time I visit Llangynidr Moor I will certainly give The Little Dragon Pizza Van a try!”

Cllr Dai Davies, of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, said: “I am so pleased to hear of another success story which the Kick Start Programme has helped support.

“The Little Dragon Pizza Van, with its authentic, artisan Italian-style wood fired pizza, is such an innovative idea which we can all enjoy. With its ability to travel to any venue I am sure it will continue to grow and wish it continued success for the future.”