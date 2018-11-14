TOUR de France winner Geraint Thomas made a guest appearance in Monmouth on Friday night (November 9).

The three-time Olympic gold medallist signed copies of his new book, The Tour According to G: My Journey to the Yellow Jersey, in a sell-out event organised by Rossiter Books.

A packed Blake Theatre audience was thrilled to hear Geraint recall his epic cycling victory in July, becoming only the third Briton to seal Tour de France glory.

Cycling fans, including 11-year-old Ben Gibby, a pupil at Monmouth School for Boys, enjoyed buying copies of the new book and meeting their sporting hero.

Geraint Thomas sealed Tour de France victory in Paris in July this year.

In doing so, he became the third Briton to win the Tour following Sir Bradley Wiggins and Froome.

Thomas's achievement meant the trio have won six of the last seven editions between them, all in Sky colours.

The winner got a hero's welcome in Wales, with the Wales National Velodrome in Newport renamed the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales in his honour.