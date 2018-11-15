TWO 'juveniles' have been arrested following an incident in Cwmbran town centre.

The incident took place after the event where the town's Christmas lights were switched on.

No serious injuries have been reported.

A Gwent Police spokesman tweeted: "Gwent Police can confirm it has made two arrests following a disturbance in Cwmbran town centre this evening.

"There are no reports of serious injuries and the incident is now being dealt with by officers."

A spokesman for Gwent Police today said they would not be disclosing the ages of the juveniles at this time.

The spokesman added: "We can confirm that two male juveniles have been arrested on suspicion of assault following a disturbance in Cwmbran Town Centre yesterday evening.

"We continue to appeal for information and/or mobile phone footage which could assist with our investigation. Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting Ref: 1800433711."

Inspector Phil O’Connell added, “It is disappointing that what should have been an enjoyable occasion for families has been marred by the actions of a small minority.

"We are continuing to investigate the incident and our officers will be patrolling Cwmbran today to reassure members of the public and local business.”