A POPULAR vintage fair is coming back to Newport.

Lou Lou’s Vintage Fair returns to Newport Leisure Centre on Saturday November 24 after the success of the first event in the city in September.

The award-winning vintage fair showcases 30 of the UK’s best vintage traders, with items from every era from the 1940s to the 1980s. Lou Lou’s Vintage Fair says they offer top quality vintage clothing, accessories, craft, homeware and collectables, all at affordable prices.

The event also promises to feature live music, a pop up beauty salon offering vintage style makeovers and a tea party serving delicious homemade cakes and hot drinks served from antique china.

Founder, Lou Lou Glover says, “This is the perfect time for vintage-lovers to stock up their winter wardrobes the vintage way with loads of unique, affordable pieces.

“What we do best is select some of the best traders, who travel from all over the UK specifically for this event, and put them all under one roof, which makes the fair a one stop shop for all the best vintage goods that are available on the market at this time.”

Lil’s Parlour will be setting up a kitsch tea party with show-stopping sweet treats, baked from scratch and served from retro tea-ware. Vintage singers Gentlemen Prefer Blondes will also be performing live.

Stylists from Pop Up Parlour will be on hand to transform customers into vintage icons on the day.

Lou Lou’s Newport Vintage Fair will run from 11am to 5pm at the Newport Leisure Centre.

The cost of entry is £2.50 for adults and free for children under 12-years-old.