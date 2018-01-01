South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Theresa May faces vote of no confidence as ministers quit over Brexit

Menu

LIVE: Theresa May faces vote of no confidence as ministers quit over Brexit

Last updated:

    The withdrawal agreement between the UK and the European Union was released yesterday.
  • Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has quit, saying he "cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal".
  • Work and pensions secretary Esther McVey has also resigned.
  • Four other junior ministers have also quit in protest.
  • The prime minister made a defiant statement in Parliament.

South Wales Argus

News

Jobs

Sport

Business

Awards

County

Dragons

What's On

Announcements

Voice

Magazines

Buy & Sell