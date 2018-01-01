LIVE: Theresa May faces vote of no confidence as ministers quit over Brexit
- The withdrawal agreement between the UK and the European Union was released yesterday.
- Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has quit, saying he "cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal".
- Work and pensions secretary Esther McVey has also resigned.
- Four other junior ministers have also quit in protest.
- The prime minister made a defiant statement in Parliament.
