A MAN is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a pensioner by careless driving.

At Newport Crown Court, Gerald Hobbs, aged 68, of Church Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, denied the charge after 79-year-old Alan James was killed last year.

The alleged offence occurred when the defendant was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe in Commercial Street, Pontnewydd, on December 4, 2017.

The prosecutor during the hearing was Lucy Crowther and Hobbs was represented by his barrister Owen Williams.

Judge Daniel Williams set a trial start date of April 29, 2019 with a time estimate of five days.

Hobbs, who was dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and grey tie, was granted conditional bail.