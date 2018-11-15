On some occasions, we earn revenue from content. This commercial content is compiled via expert opinion. Clicking in certain hyperlinks within this article will redirect you to a 3rd party.

Most people in the United Kingdom would agree that two of the most watched shows on television are The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent. Love them or hate them, these shows carry a lot of significance and power.

This week a spoof of both shows is set to debut in the online casino world. Leading casino software provider, Microgaming is set to launch their Reel Talent slot machine this week at all top casinos offering their slots.

Have You Got Talent?

There is a running theme going on lately in Microgaming slots. Right now, players are getting half-price deals left, right and centre in the online casino world, and not just with Microgaming’s games. Microgaming’s new Reel Talent slot is no exception. Despite there being 20 paylines spread over the slot’s 5 reels, players can expect to be able to spin the reels of Reel Talent for as little as 10p a spin.

The reality show-themed slot can see players collect winning symbols. Any winning icon which appears can be stored in the Symbol Storage Meter, and once that meter is full, a Super Spin Bonus is triggered. That is where the magic happens in the new game.

Super Spin Specials

Microgaming’s newly released game contains several Super Spin bonuses, and you won’t know which one you’re going to get until it is triggered. Showtime Super Spins, Big Stage Super Spins, Solo Performance Super Spins can all be snapped up here. Each brings its own unique spin features to the table, although, of course, some bonus rounds are more advantageous and prosperous for players to land than others.

The most exciting of these is the Solo Performance feature. It features a single icon and can see you bag potentially huge wins with clusters of symbols appearing on the reels of Reel Talent.

Reel Talent is likely to go straight to the top of the reality show-themed slot genre. The game is quirky, comical and entertaining; all rolled into one. If you fancy having a crack at Reel Talent as it debuts this week, you need to play in the right place.

