THE GREATEST SHOWMAN was the smash hit film of the year, and now the whole family can sing along to its stunning soundtrack at St David’s Hall.

Sing-a-Long-a The Greatest Showman is the perfect present this Christmas for fans of the magnificent movie, and it’s coming to the National Concert Hall of Wales at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday, February 2 2019.

Cheer on Hugh Jackman, lust after Zach Efron and Rebecca Ferguson as you experience The Greatest Showman in the greatest way possible – with lyrics on the screen so you can join in as loud and proud as you want!

From the makers of Sing-a-Long-a Sound of Music and Sing-a-Long-a Grease, this extravaganza features a live host to teach you the unique set of dance moves and how to use your interactive prop bags; plus how to practice your cheers, boos and even a few wolf whistles.

Fancy dress is strongly encouraged and full audience participation essential.

You the audience will rewrite the stars.

To book seats, ring 029 2087 8444.