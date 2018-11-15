A CONCERT starring leading soloists and musicians is being held in Blackwood to mark the end of The Great War.

The Chamber Singers will be holding the concert at St Margaret's Church and it will feature words and music reflecting the effects of the war.

The choir will be joined by many acclaimed musicians, including Gabrielle Dawson, Molly Soo, Holly Morgan, Katie Harding, Paul Kelly, Joshua Rayner and Nicole Taylor. Accompanying the choir for the evening will be Dr. Emma Gibbins.

The evening will also include historian Ewart Smith sharing reflective words; a performance of a choral motet composed by musical director Daniel Robert Cushing; and an act of remembrance led by the Reverend Trevor Morgan.

Tickets - which are in aid of The Royal British Legion - will cost £5 and can be bought on the door or in advance by ringing 01443 831245