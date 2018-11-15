A CHRISTMAS fair at Fourteen Locks Canal Centre & Cafe is taking place tonight, with an additional guest announced.

The festive fun will be between 6.30pm and 8.30pm, with all five rooms of the venue transformed into a Christmas market, with a huge range of stalls.

As previously reported, the evening will feature authors Catherine Fisher, Andrew Hemmings, and David Swattridge signing copies of their books, but another author will also attend.

The trio will be joined by David Hando, whose book A Proud Son of Gwent is about the life and work of his illustrious uncle, Fred J. Hando, the famous Gwent writer, artist and headmaster.

This festive fair is a great opportunity to start your Christmas shopping, with a selection of gifts on offer for book lovers and others.

For visitors who work up an appetite there will be finger food and non-alcoholic mulled wine.

You can read more about this event here.

You can find the venue on Facebook, searching: @fourteenlockscanalcentre