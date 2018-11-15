GWENT Police are appealing for information after a lit sparkler was posted through a letter box of a property in Greenfield in Newbridge.

The incident happened overnight on Monday, November 12.

No one was injured and the sparkler did not cause any damage.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and may have witnessed something that could assist inquiries.

"Gwent Police is urging people to think about the dangers of using fireworks or sparklers in an irresponsible manner. These sorts of crimes are reckless and what some people think may be a bit of fun can lead to lives being put at risk with devastating consequences for the people living within the home.

"If you have any information regarding this incident, please get in touch on 101 quoting log: 100 13/11/2018."